New York Jets assistant coach in critical condition following bicycle accident

(CNN) New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp is in critical condition following a bicycling accident, Lieutenant Tami Williams of the San Ramon Police Department in California tells CNN.

Knapp, 58, collided with a single motorist on Saturday and sustained major injuries, according to police. San Ramon is about 30 miles east of Oakland.

Authorities do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the incident. The driver of the vehicle's name has not been released; they are cooperating in the investigation.

"Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people," the Knapp family said in a statement. "While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support -- it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family during this time."

Knapp is from Seal Beach, California, and went to Sacramento State University, according to the Jets

