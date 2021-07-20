Rockets land near Afghanistan's presidential palace during Eid prayers

(CNN) Three rockets landed in two different areas near the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, as President Ashraf Ghani joined other high ranking officials for prayers to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Images shown on national broadcaster Tolo TV showed Ghani and the group calmly continuing their prayers at the outdoor palace gathering as security guards rushed from the crowd.

Video by national TV shows the moment rockets landed near the Presidential Palace during Eid prayers this morning. pic.twitter.com/WmEniyfLfM — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) July 20, 2021

The three rockets were fired around 8:30 a.m. local time from Kabul's police district 4, landing in police districts 1 and 2, near the presidential palace compound, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said Tuesday. There were no casualties, it said. A spokesman for Abdullah Abdullah, an Afghan official who leads the High Council for National Reconciliation, said the rockets attack landed "very close."

Taliban insurgents denied they were involved in the attack on the heavily fortified palace, Reuters reported. Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters in a voice message the fighters were in a "state of defense" during the Eid religious holiday. However, unlike some previous years, the Taliban have not officially declared a ceasefire for Eid this week.

Mujahid did not immediately reply when asked if the Taliban's defensive stance constituted a ceasefire, Reuters reported. A similar incident previously happened during Ghani's inauguration in March 2020, when the ceremony was disrupted by the sound of two rockets hitting the edge of presidential palace compound.