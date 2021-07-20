Most romantic relationships start as friendships, study finds

A couple poses for photos at the Pushi wedding photography studio in Wuhan, China, on April 15.
A couple kisses after their wedding ceremony, which included only witnesses, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on April 3.
Newlyweds sign a marriage-registration form at the Tagansky registry office in Moscow on April 10.
Martin Garret and Dr. Brecken Armstrong, an emergency-room physician, embrace after being married in a small ceremony in Altadena, California, on April 4. The couple were supposed to get married in Greece, but their plans changed because of the pandemic.
Octavianus Kristianto puts a ring on his new bride, Elma Divani, during their wedding ceremony in Pamulang, Indonesia, on June 19. They were wearing latex gloves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Becky Brown chats with her mom via video before her wedding March 23 at the Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Lansing, Michigan. She and groom Mike Brown decided to marry that evening after Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order was issued in the morning, forgoing a ceremony with 120 guests that had been planned for March 28. Her parents dressed up and watched via social media.
A couple try on a suit and a wedding dress at a wedding service company in Shijiazhuang, China, on April 8.
Gary Kafei records part of Philip Rosengreen and Afsy Kafei's wedding ceremony at Afsy's parents' house in Fort Myers, Florida, on May 23. The couple had to cancel their wedding in Spain due to the pandemic.
Kadie Smeding walks the aisle to marry Tyler van Roosendaal in a Salt Lake City yard on April 4.
Friederike Jorzig, a wedding dress and evening wear designer, adjusts a mannequin wearing a wedding dress and face mask at her store in Berlin on March 31.
Matt Shearer and Jen Andonian get married at the Massachusetts General Hospital Ether Dome in Boston on March 27. They are both epidemiologists who work in the field of disaster management. Shearer and Andonian were supposed to get married on March 20 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. For their wedding at the MGH Ether Dome, which was once the hospital's operating room, the MGH General Store and Flower Shop did their flowers; Nutrition and Food Service made their cake; and the Photo Lab took the photos and the video to send to the couple's families.
A newly married couple exchange wedding rings in front of the home of a Virginia state marriage officiant in Arlington, Virginia, on April 1.