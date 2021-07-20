Most romantic relationships start as friendships, study finds

Photos: Love during lockdown A couple poses for photos at the Pushi wedding photography studio in Wuhan, China, on April 15. Hide Caption 1 of 39

A couple kisses after their wedding ceremony, which included only witnesses, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on April 3.

Newlyweds sign a marriage-registration form at the Tagansky registry office in Moscow on April 10.

Martin Garret and Dr. Brecken Armstrong, an emergency-room physician, embrace after being married in a small ceremony in Altadena, California, on April 4. The couple were supposed to get married in Greece, but their plans changed because of the pandemic.

Octavianus Kristianto puts a ring on his new bride, Elma Divani, during their wedding ceremony in Pamulang, Indonesia, on June 19. They were wearing latex gloves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Becky Brown chats with her mom via video before her wedding March 23 at the Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Lansing, Michigan. She and groom Mike Brown decided to marry that evening after Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order was issued in the morning, forgoing a ceremony with 120 guests that had been planned for March 28. Her parents dressed up and watched via social media.

A couple try on a suit and a wedding dress at a wedding service company in Shijiazhuang, China, on April 8.

Dr. Amelia Baxter-Stoltzfus, left, and her partner, Lillis Meeh, sit inside the Manhattan Marriage Bureau in New York on March 16. The pair opted for a domestic partnership. According to The New York Times , "the couple had decided to become domestic partners, in large part so Ms. Meeh could be covered through Dr. Baxter-Stoltzfus's insurance." Baxter-Stoltzfus is a resident at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and Meeh lost her special-effects job on Broadway after the play she was working on shut down.

Gary Kafei records part of Philip Rosengreen and Afsy Kafei's wedding ceremony at Afsy's parents' house in Fort Myers, Florida, on May 23. The couple had to cancel their wedding in Spain due to the pandemic.

Kadie Smeding walks the aisle to marry Tyler van Roosendaal in a Salt Lake City yard on April 4.

Friederike Jorzig, a wedding dress and evening wear designer, adjusts a mannequin wearing a wedding dress and face mask at her store in Berlin on March 31.

Matt Shearer and Jen Andonian get married at the Massachusetts General Hospital Ether Dome in Boston on March 27. They are both epidemiologists who work in the field of disaster management. Shearer and Andonian were supposed to get married on March 20 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. For their wedding at the MGH Ether Dome, which was once the hospital's operating room, the MGH General Store and Flower Shop did their flowers; Nutrition and Food Service made their cake; and the Photo Lab took the photos and the video to send to the couple's families.