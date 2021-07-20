6 ways to develop endurance and achieve your goals

(CNN) When US Olympic weightlifting team member Harrison Maurus shows his strengths at this year's Games, the pandemic will have robbed him of getting to hear his mother cheer "good lifting," a distinct voice among what would typically be hundreds to thousands in the crowd.

Since Maurus' first meet in 2012, his parents have traveled the world to provide in-person support at many of his competitions. But this summer, they've hit a roadblock: Both foreign and local spectators are banned from the Tokyo Olympics because of safety concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their "extended family were going to go to ... Japan and be able to watch him lift," Tracey Maurus, the weightlifter's mother, told CNN. "So it kind of threw a wrench in our plans."

Harrison Maurus' ability to shake off the dismay at the postponement of the Olympics in 2020 -- after a week of camping with a fellow Team USA member -- is part of what alleviates any concerns his parents have about what Maurus' mindset will be when the Games begin on July 23 and he doesn't have his support network around him.

"When Harrison gets on the platform, when they introduce Harrison, he'll march up. And with his glasses on, he can see the crowd and he can see the setup really well," Maurus' father, Jim, told CNN. "But when he goes to lift, those glasses come off and he's always said, 'I can't see the crowd, and I'm just there to do my job.' "

