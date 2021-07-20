CNN —

Remember when Kanye West rapped “My presence is a present,” on his 2010 single “Monster?”

Well the gift looks like it may be back.

West’s team announced Monday that he will present a listening event for his expected new album, “Donda,” at 8 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

There aren’t a lot of details yet about what will be the 10th studio album from West. It’s named for his mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 following cosmetic surgery.

His last album, “Jesus Is King,” was released in 2019.

West is in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian West after she filed in February.

The pair are the parents of four young children.