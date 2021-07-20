CNN —

While the stands at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (happening in 2021, thanks pandemic) won’t be packed with fans, there is absolutely nothing stopping you from throwing an Olympics viewing party when the games kick off July 23.

With over 300 events in over 30 sports, there’s sure to be something for everyone to root for, including Simone Biles possibly adding more gold medals to her collection (she already has four!) and Team USA taking to the basketball courts. If you’re stuck for ideas, we talked to event planner Sara Kovel and got some medal-worthy inspiration. And don’t forget to check out our favorite Team USA merchandise here.

Nalwort Metallic Gold Balloon Kit ($18.90; amazon.com)

Amazon Nalwort Metallic Gold Balloon Kit

Kovel loves the idea of balloons to brighten up your celebration, saying, “I think there’s a lot of fun things you can do with balloons, you’re going to need gold balloons.”

Create an over the top balloon arch with this kit for a cool photo opp they’ll never forget!

PartyWoo Red White Blue Balloons ($16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon PartyWoo Red White Blue Balloons

Or fire up the party with a Team USA-themed balloon situation.

50 Countries International World Stick Flag ($11.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 50 Countries International World Stick Flag

Get everyone involved with tiny flags from every country (or just the ones you and your guests are rooting for), says Kovel. Set up “little cups of different displays of flags and you can pledge allegiance to whomever and wave the flag as you’re watching,” she says.

Goldtone Winner Medals ($5.08 per dozen; orientaltrading.com)

Oriental Trading Goldtone Winner Medals

Give medals out to fans of different countries during events (or just give them out to the kids).

Inflatable Torches ($14.99; orientaltrading.com)

Oriental Trading Inflatable Torches

Get the kids involved with these cute inflatable torches (no worrying about burns!) they can wave or use in a relay race.

White Hydrangea in American Flag Crate (starting at $39.99; harryanddavid.com)

Harry & David White Hydrangea in American Flag Crate

Scatter flag themed decor around the party. Paired with flowers, it’s a stunning statement.

Red, White & Blue Personalized Beach Towel ($27.99; personalizationmall.com)

Personalization Mail Red, White & Blue Personalized Beach Towel

Keep celebrating Team USA while you’re swimming and sunning with this cute towel. “It’s the summer Olympics, I feel like you could have a pool party!” says Kovel.

WinCraft Team USA Olympic Full Size Pennant Banner ($12.95; amazon.com)

Amazon WinCraft Team USA Olympic Full Size Pennant Banner

Wave the flag for Team USA by hanging these banners along the edge of a bar, counter or mantle — or tack a row on the wall.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Mesh Pullover ($148; ralphlauren.com)

Ralph Lauren Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Mesh Pullover

“It makes it more interesting to watch when you’re dressed up in your team colors,” says Kovel.

This timeless pullover from perennial Team USA designer Ralph Lauren will take you through the games and beyond.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Tie-Dye Jersey T-Shirt ($69.50; ralphlauren.com)

Ralph Lauren Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Tie-Dye Jersey T-Shirt

Keep it casual in an American classic — a tie-dye tee — while you cheer on Team USA.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Polo ($125; ralphlauren.com)

Ralph Lauren Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Polo

It doesn’t get more classic than this special edition shirt that’s inspired by the 1964 Tokyo games.

SweatyRocks Women’s Letter Print Crop Tops Summer Short Sleeve T-Shirt (starting at $13.99; amazon.com)

Amazon SweatyRocks Women's Letter Print Crop Tops Summer Short Sleeve T-Shirt

For a fun casual look that’s perfect for a hot summer day, try this USA crop, available in 18 colorways.

American Flag Sweatband Set ($8.99; amazon.com)

Amazon American Flag Sweatband Set

Pair these sweatbands with a Team USA shirt and you’ll have a major throwback look, or hand them out to your guests for a fun vibe.

Sloth Hoodie for Women Sloth Running Team ($30.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Sloth Hoodie for Women Sloth Running Team

If you’re not that sporty, why not have some fun with the theme with this sloth running team hoodie?

Classic Bokksu Box ($59.95; bokksu.com)

Bokksu Classic Bokksu Box

A fun nod to the games being in Tokyo would be serving Japanese snacks, which you can order by the box from Bokksu. Check out our review of the service here.

Summer Olympics Tableware Set for 5 People ($9.99; etsy.com)

Etsy Summer Olympics Tableware Set for 5 People

Set the table with this adorable party set that displays many of our favorite events at the games.

Demdaco Patriotic Star Platter Multi ($34.75; target.com)

Target Demdaco Patriotic Star Platter Multi

Fill this patriotic tray with chips and dip, or cookies studded with red, white and blue M&Ms.

Team USA Oreo, Team USA Chips Ahoy! & Red, White & Blue Sour Patch Kids Variety Pack ($39.96; amazon.com)

Amazon Team USA Oreo, Team USA Chips Ahoy! & Red, White & Blue Sour Patch Kids Variety Pack

Get the Team USA pride going, and fill their bellies, with this red, white and blue snack set.

Patriotic Pretzel Gift Box (starting at $49.99; harryanddavid.com)

Harry & David Patriotic Pretzel Gift Box

Gift yourself this patriot pretzel box to share with your family and friends at your Olympics party — or just eat them yourself, we don’t judge here.

Patriotic Artisan Iced Cookies (starting at $36.99; harryanddavid.com)

Harry & David Patriotic Artisan Iced Cookies

Pretzels not your thing? Serve these darling patriotic cookies that will pair perfectly with watching people far more athletic than you achieve greatness.