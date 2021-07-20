CNN —

Madewell’s long been known for great quality, stylish denim — and the brand has just launched a new section of the website to make shopping for jeans more sustainable: The new “Madewell Forever” platform helps customers find a new home for well-cared-for jeans, whether they’re cleaning out their closet and looking for a place to pass them on, or they’re in the market for a new pair of denim themselves.

Best of all, Madewell Forever just launched with 3,000 pairs of secondhand Madewell jeans in a wide range of fits and styles, most of which will be around $35 to $50. It’ll also include a full range of sizes, including plus sizes — but keep in mind that the sizing for each style will be limited, so be sure to snap a good pair up when one catches your eye.

You’ll be able to find all the denim you can shop by clicking on the new “Preloved” section on Madewell.com, which will take you to the Madewell Forever site. The superpowered platform is courtesy of a collaboration with popular secondhand marketplace ThredUp, which operates with an emphasis on the eco-advantages of shopping secondhand.

Shopping secondhand jeans is way better for the environment than buying brand new ones — and with 95% of thrown-away clothes in the U.S. able to have been recycled or reused, platforms like these help to keep perfectly good denim out of landfills — in fact, when you give a pair of jeans a second life, you reduce its environmental impact by 82%, according to Madewell. And with more than 40% of millennials and Gen-Zers shopping secondhand, according to ThredUp’s 2021 Resale Report, it’s a trend everyone can get in on.

Start shopping the brand’s top-notch secondhand jeans at Madewell Forever now.