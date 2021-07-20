CNN —

You asked for it, and now it’s back. Today, Caraway Cookware is relaunching its Instagram-famous cookware set in the fan-favorite color, Marigold, which sold out in three weeks the last time it was available. The sunshine-y hue has been requested by thousands of fans on social media and is now officially available for purchase in the traditional four-piece set, or individually as a Fry Pan, Sauce Pan, Saute Pan and Dutch Oven.

Caraway Cookware Set in Marigold ($395, originally $495; carawayhome.com

Caraway Fry Pan ($95; carawayhome.com

Caraway Sauce Pan ($105; carawayhome.com

Caraway Saute Pan ($105; carawayhome.com

Caraway Dutch Oven ($135; carawayhome.com

But the comeback of this beloved golden shade is only one of many things to love about Caraway. All products are made with non-toxic, mineral-based coatings that prevent any and all food items from sticking while cooking. The non-stick coating also means you can use less oil or butter while prepping your favorite meals, meaning less mess to scrub and healthier dishes to eat. Though the set is a bit of an investment, you’ll notice superior quality when it comes to even heat distribution and cooking. All items are even eco-friendly, releasing 60% less CO2 during production than other non-stick cookware.

The best part? When you do opt for the set, a magnetic pan rack and canvas lid holder are included with your purchase, making storage organized and easy.

There’s a reason the Internet is obsessed with Carway, and it goes beyond the cookware’s eye popping colors. Marigold is just one of many options, and if you want, you can mix and match the colors you choose when you buy through Caraway’s site.