Refurbished iRobot Roomba E5 Robotic Vacuum ($179.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Roomba Refurbished iRobot Roomba E5 Robotic Vacuum

Ditch your existing vacuum and let a robot handle cleaning your floors from now on. A refurbished iRobot Roomba E5 is on sale for $179.99 at Amazon today only.This robotic vacuum features a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts and suctions dirt, dust and hair from hard floors and carpet. Best of all, the Roomba E5 comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Use your voice assistant or the iRobot Home app to schedule or start cleanings from anywhere.

Best Buy Apple AirPods Max

Now’s the right time to stock up on discounted tech and home goods: Best Buy’s 24-hour Flash Sale is on. For today only, you can save on exercise equipment, TVs, laptops and more. We’re also seeing all-time low prices on the Apple AirPods Max (now $454.99, originally $549), and the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum (now $289.99, originally $499.99). We anticipate many of these deals to sell out quickly, so shop them before they’re gone.

Zappos Zappos

Zappos offers so much more than stylish, affordable shoes, and today the retailer is helping you save on all the essentials with discounts on bundles and individual items for kids. Brands like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and more are all on offer, with items like retro tees, boxers and bralettes included in the sale. If you buy three or more items from the sale, you’ll also get an additional 20% off which will automatically be applied at checkout. Get your kid ready for school with these stylish picks perfect for their first day.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer ($21.99, originally $59.99; woot.com)

Revlon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

Tons of blowout aficionados swear by the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer to achieve salon-quality results at home without spending a fortune. And right now Woot! has the cult-favorite dryer down to just $21.99 — the lowest price we’ve seen. The One-Step combines a classic roundup brush with a powerful hair dryer to create an all-in-one device that frees up one of your hands while styling. Nylon pin and tufted bristles help to detangle and smooth hair, while the brush’s oval shape creates more volume. With three heat settings, protective ceramic coating, airflow vents and a genuine ion generator, you can achieve a perfect bouncy blowout in half the time it takes with a traditional dryer, according to the brand. Read more about why we love the One-Step in our full review here.

Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0

The beloved bidet brand Tushy is celebrating Christmas in July with a Hole-iday Sale (heh), running from today until July 31. Right now, you can get the Tushy Classic 3.0, a personal favorite of ours, for $99, down from $129, and the Tushy Spa 3.0 featuring temperature adjustments, for $119, originally $149. If you’re ready to go all in with the Tushy experience, the Tushy System, featuring the Tushy ottoman, bidet, toilet cleaning brush and stand with tissues, is now $249, down from $306.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a great price at Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99. Rest assured, the buds have been sanitized and tested to be in full working condition. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($169, originally $227; amazon.com and walmart.com)

Amazon Cricut Explore Air 2

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag a free gift from Casper. Right now, when you buy a Wave or Nova mattress from the brand, you’ll get two Original Casper pillows and a mattress protector for no additional cost with code FREEGIFT. Just be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by July 26.

Vicks Ultrasonic Humidifier Cool Mist Humidifier ($41.20, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Vicks Ultrasonic Humidifier Cool Mist Humidifier

If dry air has been known to do a number on your skin, consider picking up our pick for best humidifier for large spaces, now down to $41.20 — less than $1 away from its lowest price ever. The Vicks Ultrasonic Humidifier Cool Mist Humidifier has a 1.5-gallon tank to ensure over 20 hours of 35% humidity. We were impressed by its performance in a space that was over 500 square feet, so it’s likely perfect for most bedrooms or home offices. Not to mention, it’s ultra quiet so as not to disturb your sleep or day-to-day activities.

Athleta

Athleta Athleta

Whether you’re looking for activewear to sport during winter workouts or athleisure to wear during the rest of your day, you can find quality pieces from Athleta. And now all sale items on the site are up to 60% off for the brand’s Semi Annual Sale, no code needed. It’s all the motivation you need to stock up on leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more — including a pack of face masks.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home over the last year has meant plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. Right now the retailer is offering discounts on a range of items like up to 50% off outdoor dining items, La Marque 84 Stoneware Bakers for 75% off, $112 off Limited Edition MLB Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, 30% off the Oceana Dinnerware Collection and more.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Summer sales are still ongoing at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s Summertime Savings Event, shoppers can save big on a range of home items, including interior furniture, bedding, cookware, decor and more. And, if you use the promo code SUMMERTIME10 at checkout, you’ll get an extra 10% off already marked-down items.

Marmot

Marmot Marmot

Whether you’re getting ready for your next outdoor adventure or simply want to stock up on new gear, Marmot has you covered. Right now the brand is offering 30% to 60% off a variety of items for its End of Season Sale. Eco jackets, haulers, winter coats and more are all included in the sale, so take this opportunity to upgrade the quality of your adventure gear at a reasonable price.

United By Blue

United By Blue United By Blue

What’s better than savings on sustainably made products? A pound of trash getting removed from oceans and waterways for every product you buy. That’s exactly what United By Blue does, and now you’ll find discounts of up to 60% off sitewide at the brand’s End of Season sale. Pick up apparel that’s perfect for heading outdoors, plus all the accessories you need for camping, hiking and more. Don’t forget to use code EXTRA40 to take an extra 40% off sale items too.

Yeti Camino Carryall 35 ($112.49, originally $149.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Camino Carryall 35

Whether you’re headed out on the trail or getting ready to lounge on the shore, Yeti’s Camino Carryall is equipped to help you bring along everything you need, and now Yeti is clearing out its stock of the bag to make way for new inventory — that’s good news for you, since you can capitalize on a 25% discount, bringing the price of this feature-packed tote down to just $112.49. Its outer shell is puncture- and abrasion-resistant, while its bottom is made to keep water out and the bag upright. Plus, it’s incredibly easy to clean.

Petco

Petco Petco

Spoil your furry friend and save all the while with Petco’s latest sale event, which is marking down select items for all types of pets for up to 50% off. Pet tech, such as automatic feeders, cameras and trackers, is currently up to 30% off, with select adorable dog toys and cat furniture up to 50% off. If you opt for repeat delivery on eligible brands, you can also get 40% off on your first delivery, then 10% off your second and third. The sale lasts until July 24, with some promotions ending early, so be sure to stock up on pet essentials soon.

Madewell

Madewell Madewell

Your new summer wardrobe is within reach, thanks to Madewell’s Secret Stock Sale. For just one more day, you can take up to 60% off sale styles with code PSST. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to sandals and warm-weather tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon.

Allswell

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use code STAYCATION to take 10% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this summer.

Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop ($79, originally $99; walmart.com)

Walmart Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop

Bissell isn’t just a top brand when it comes to vacuums. In fact, another great Bissell cleaner — the PowerFresh Steam Mop — is now on sale for $59, down from $99, at Walmart. Clean and sanitize your floors simultaneously with the flip-down Easy Scrubber that gets into all the nooks and crannies of hardwood or tiled floors with ease. The PowerFresh also comes with scent discs so your floors smell as clean as they look.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

You can never have too many sneakers or accessories, so why not add to your collection now that Reebok is having a sitewide summer sale? Right now you can get 40% off all items, plus an additional 50% off sales items when you use the code SIZZLINSUMMER. Sandals, training shoes and sports apparel are all on offer, with free shipping on orders over $49.

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Dagne Dover

We’re huge fans of Dagne Dover — especially the travel bags and toiletry organizers — which is why we’re taking note of the brand’s summer refresh sale. Bestselling neoprene backpacks, totes, lunch boxes, organizers and laptop bags are now an extra 25% off when you use the code REFRESH at checkout. We don’t see sales on Dagne Dover that are this substantial that often, so take advantage before items are all gone.

Ruggable

Ruggable Ruggable

Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs are the pinnacle of style and convenience, and starting today you can outfit your entire home in the brand, thanks to this deal on rug bundles. At the Fan Fave Rug Bundle Sale, take up to 30% off bundled styles; specifically, when you buy one rug system (a Rug Cover and Rug Pad), you’ll get a second Rug Cover for up to 30% off. There’s everything from contemporary styles to traditional looks up for grabs — even a few doormats are marked down

