Mali's interim president targeted in stabbing attempt during Eid prayers

(CNN) Mali's interim President Assimi Goita was targeted in an attempted stabbing on Tuesday, the Mali presidency said in a statement.

The incident happened during prayers at the Grand Mosque in the capital Bamako to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

"Attempted stabbing attack against the President of the Transition, Colonel Assimi Goita at the Grande Mosque of Bamako. The attacker was immediately subdued by close security. Investigations are ongoing," the presidency said in a statement posted on its official Twitter account.





Goita was initially interim vice president after leading the coup last August that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Colonel Assimi Goita -- the leader of two coups in nine months in Mali -- was sworn in as transitional president on June 7.Goita was initially interim vice president after leading the coup last August that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

In May, he ordered the arrests of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane who shortly resigned while in detention. The duo were later released.