(CNN) Those damaging America's democracy should listen to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's testimony of what happens when a demagogue and his cronies actually succeed in stealing an election. The Belarusian opposition leader met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, after saying on CNN that the US had a "moral obligation" to stand up for democracy against President Alexander Lukashenko's dictatorship. She arrived in the United States at an odd moment, since historically Washington was a paragon for dissidents. But ever since former President Donald Trump's rejection of his election loss, this country has been a better parable of how democracy can teeter on the brink.

Tsikhanouskaya's husband was jailed to stop him from running in an election last year that international observers said was neither free nor fair. She ran instead and has since been forced into exile in Lithuania. There must be serious concerns for her safety -- which a high-profile trip to the US will only exacerbate. After all, Lukashenko's government forced the landing of a Ryanair flight last month and arrested an opposition journalist. And bad things happen to those who cross Lukashenko's patron, Russian President Vladimir Putin. Inside Belarus, activists have been handed long prison terms and the government blacks out the internet.

"I have to think about my safeness. But first of all we have to think about the safeness of those people who are inside of our country. ... It's very dangerous to be in Belarus now," Tsikhanouskaya told CNN's Jim Sciutto.

Joe Biden has put the preservation of democracy and pushing back against strongmen at the center of his presidency -- after the world's self-styled tough guys were idolized by Trump. So his government can hardly have not met Tsikhanouskaya when she was in Washington, even though her reception is hardly likely to please Putin as US-Russia relations wallow in their worst slump since the end of the Cold War.

Tsikhanouskaya is urging the US and Europe to ramp up more sanctions on Belarus. Her visit will test whether Biden's campaign is mostly rhetorical or has teeth. It's also a valuable service to America, by showing what happens when democracies die.

