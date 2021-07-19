Cempaka intensifies into a typhoon as it approaches China

(CNN) Tropical Storm Cempaka strengthened into a typhoon early Tuesday over the South China Sea.

The storm had winds up to 120 kph (75 mph) and was located about 185 km (115 miles) southwest of Hong Kong as of 5 p.m. ET. Further intensification is not expected as it nears land.

Landfall is expected Tuesday afternoon or evening local time near the city of Yangjiang in southeastern China's Guangdong Province.

This satellite image shows Typhoon Cempaka on Tuesday morning.

A Strong Wind Signal No. 3 was in effect for Hong Kong, indicating wind speeds of 41 to 62 kph (about 25-40 mph) are expected, according to the Hong Kong Observatory's typhoon warning signals.

Cempaka will bring heavy, flooding rains to southeastern portions of China through much of this week. A widespread 100 to 200 mm (about 4 to 8 inches) of rainfall is forecast for the provinces of Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan. Isolated locations could approach 500 mm (about 20 inches) through Friday local time. There will also be strong, gusty winds, especially near the coast where the storm will make landfall, which could cause isolated power outages.

