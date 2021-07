100-pound tropical fish discovered on a beach in Oregon

(CNN) A large colorful fish washed ashore on the Oregon coast last week in what aquarium officials called a rare occurrence.

The 100-pound (45 kilogram) opah fish, also known as a moonfish, was discovered on Sunset Beach in Seaside, a city in the northwest side of the state. The fish is "rare to the Oregon Coast," Seaside Aquarium said in a Facebook post along with several images of the three and a half foot long fish.

Keith Chandler, the general manager of Seaside Aquarium, told CNN that an opah on the Oregon coast is "uncommon to find" and he also added that the fish was "in such great shape."

"They're pretty cool fish, and we don't normally see them on the shore," said Chandler. "It was pretty exciting for locals."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) , little is known about the species since they live deep in the ocean. The species is usually found in temperate and tropical waters.

