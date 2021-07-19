This NYPD officer used an empty potato chip bag and tape to save a stabbing victim's life

(CNN) A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer used an empty bag of potato chips and some tape to treat a stabbing victim's wound, which authorities said ultimately, saved the victim's life.

Officer Ronald Kennedy arrived at the scene in Harlem on July 7 and immediately approached the victim.

"Go get me a bag of potato chips right now," Kennedy can be heard saying in body cam video footage that NYPD released of the incident.

A man nearby is then seen running into the store behind them and returning with a bag of potato chips. Kennedy emptied the bag and asked for tape.

"He caught me in my lung," the victim said.

Read More