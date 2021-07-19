Federal judge upholds Indiana University's Covid-19 vaccination policy

(CNN) A federal judge is upholding Indiana University's policy requiring students to receive Covid-19 vaccinations before returning to campus for the fall semester, after eight students filed a lawsuit claiming the schools vaccine policy was unconstitutional.

Judge Damon Leichty denied the students' request for an injunction in a lengthy 101-page ruling signed Sunday.

The students had argued IU's policy violated the 14th Amendment and state law.

"Recognizing the students' significant liberty to refuse unwanted medical treatment, the Fourteenth Amendment permits Indiana University to pursue a reasonable and due process of vaccination in the legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty, and staff," the ruling said.

"Today, on this preliminary record, the university has done so for its campus communities," the ruling went on to say.

