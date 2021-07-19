Suspected gunman and 2 others killed in shooting at a Houston motel, police say

(CNN) A shooting at a Houston motel Sunday night left two people and a suspected gunman dead and two others wounded, according to Houston police.

The incident does not appear to be an instance of domestic violence and it does not appear that the suspect knew the victims, Houston Police Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said.

The suspect was located and was found deceased. It's not yet known if he was struck by shots fired by officers during an exchange of gunfire or killed himself, Slinkard said during a news conference.

Police said there is video of the double homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

Houston police received a call they believe to be from the shooter late Sunday night from the Palace Inn motel, Slinkard said.

