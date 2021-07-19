Noah Berger/AP Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a pickup truck on Highway 89, south of Greenville, California, on Thursday, August 5. In pictures: Wildfires raging in the West

Noah Berger/AP Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a pickup truck on Highway 89, south of Greenville, California, on Thursday, August 5.

Dozens of large wildfires are raging across the western United States as the region experiences a historic and unrelenting drought.

The largest this year has been the Bootleg Fire, which has been burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest along the Oregon and California border. As of Thursday, August 5, it had burned more than 413,000 acres. Additionally, the Dixie Fire in northern California, which had charred 322,502 acres as of August 5, has leveled the town of Greenville.

With wildfires burning across much of the West, the nation is at its highest level of fire preparedness, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. This is the earliest move to Preparedness Level 5 -- also known as PL 5 -- in the past decade, the agency said.