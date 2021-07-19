Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a pickup truck on Highway 89, south of Greenville, California, on Thursday, August 5.
Wildfires raging in the West

Dozens of large wildfires are raging across the western United States as the region experiences a historic and unrelenting drought.

The largest this year has been the Bootleg Fire, which has been burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest along the Oregon and California border. As of Thursday, August 5, it had burned more than 413,000 acres. Additionally, the Dixie Fire in northern California, which had charred 322,502 acres as of August 5, has leveled the town of Greenville.

With wildfires burning across much of the West, the nation is at its highest level of fire preparedness, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. This is the earliest move to Preparedness Level 5 -- also known as PL 5 -- in the past decade, the agency said.

Operations Chief Jay Walter passes the historic Sierra Lodge as the Dixie Fire burns through Greenville, California, on Wednesday, August 4. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville.
Noah Berger/AP
Firefighters work at a Greenville home that was engulfed by the Dixie Fire on August 4.
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
The Dixie Fire burns near Taylorsville, California, on July 29.
David Swanson/Reuters
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tour an area destroyed by the Tamarack Fire in Gardnerville, Nevada, on July 28.
Sam Metz/AP
Firefighter Brentt Call walks through a burned-over area of the Bootleg Fire near Klamath Falls, Oregon, on July 27.
Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard/USA Today Network
Cal Fire Capts. Tristan Gale, left, and Derek Leong monitor a firing operation in California's Lassen National Forest on July 26. Crews had set a ground fire to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading.
Noah Berger/AP
Firefighters try to reach a fire site in Quincy, California, on July 25.
Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Volunteers sort clothing at a donation shelter for those affected by the Bootleg Fire in Bly, Oregon.
Maranie Staab/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Scott Griffin surveys his property, which was destroyed by the Bootleg Fire in Sycan Estates, Oregon.
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Reuters
Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, California, on July 24.
Noah Berger/AP
People stand behind the fire line as flames from the Steptoe Canyon Fire spread through dry grass in Colton, Washington, on July 22.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune/AP