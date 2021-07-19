A firefighter battles the Bootleg Fire in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, along the Oregon and California border, on Thursday, July 15.
US Forest Service/ZUMA Press Wire

In pictures: Wildfires raging in the West

Updated 4:02 PM ET, Mon July 19, 2021

Dozens of large wildfires are raging across the western United States as the region experiences a historic and unrelenting drought.

The biggest right now is the Bootleg Fire, which has been burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest along the Oregon and California border. As of Monday, July 19, it had burned more than 300,000 acres. Officials were warning more Oregon residents to prepare to evacuate.

With wildfires burning across much of the West, the nation is at its highest level of fire preparedness, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. This is the earliest move to Preparedness Level 5 — also known as PL 5 — in the past decade, the agency said.

The Tamarack Fire burns in Markleeville, California, near the Nevada border, on Saturday, July 17. The fire was sparked by lightning on July 4 and has triggered mandatory evacuations for a number of campgrounds and neighborhoods in the area.
Ty O'Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A member of the Northwest Incident Management Team 12 holds a map of the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastated Nespelem, Washington, on Friday, July 16.
David Ryder/Reuters
A cloud from the Bootleg Fire drifts into the air near Bly, Oregon, on July 16.
Payton Bruni/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters spray water from the Union Pacific Railroad's fire train while battling the Dixie Fire in California's Plumas National Forest on July 16.
Noah Berger/AP
Horses climb a hillside that was burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire in eastern Washington.
David Ryder/Reuters
Fire from the Bootleg Fire illuminates smoke near Bly, Oregon, on the night of July 16.
Payton Bruni/AFP/Getty Images
A firefighting aircraft drops flame retardant on the Bootleg Fire in Bly, Oregon, on Thursday, July 15.
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Reuters
Firefighters dig away at hot spots underneath stumps and brush after flames from the Snake River Complex Fire swept through the area south of Lewiston, Idaho, on July 15.
Pete Caster/Lewiston Tribune via AP
Burned cars sit outside a home that was destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire in Nespelem, Washington.
David Ryder/Reuters
Evacuee Dee McCarley hugs her cat Bunny at a Red Cross center in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on Wednesday, July 14.
Nathan Howard/AP
An airplane drops fire retardant on the Chuweah Creek Fire in Washington on July 14.
David Ryder/Reuters
Operations Section Chief Bert Thayer examines a map of the Bootleg Fire in Chiloquin, Oregon, on Tuesday, July 13.
Nathan Howard/AP