Arizona police investigate a deadly shooting rampage across 3 crime scenes, including a burning house where a body was found

(CNN) Police in Tucson, Arizona, are investigating a deadly shooting rampage across three crime scenes, including a burning house where a charred body was found Sunday.

The 35-year-old male suspect, whom police have not identified, was in "very critical condition" after exchanging fire with police, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said at a Sunday evening news conference. Police believe only one suspect was involved in the complex incident, he said.

The rampage began Sunday afternoon at a park, not far from a residence that police believe was set alight by the suspect, Magnus said.

After flagging down two EMTs at the park and pointing in the direction of the fire, the suspect opened fire, striking a 20-year-old EMT driver in the head and a 21-year-old EMT worker in the arm and chest, according to a statement from the Tucson Police Department.

The EMT driver was in critical condition and the second EMT worker was in a stable condition, Magnus said Sunday evening.

