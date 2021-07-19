Arizona police investigate a deadly shooting rampage across three crime scenes, including a burning house where a body was found

(CNN) Police in Tucson, Arizona, are investigating a deadly shooting rampage across three different crime scenes including a burning house where a charred body was found Sunday.

The shooting rampage began at a park, not far from a residence that police believe was set alight by the suspect, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said during an evening press conference. He said two or three children linked to the residence were missing.

At the park, the suspect opened fire Sunday afternoon on an ambulance, striking a 20-year-old EMT driver in the head and a 21-year-old EMT worker in the arm and chest. The suspect had flagged the two EMTs down and pointed in the direction of the nearby residential fire before shooting them, according to a statement from the Tucson Police Department. The driver is in critical condition and the second EMT worker is in a stable condition, Magnus said.

While the park shooting was unfolding, fire department personnel and some neighbors were trying to extinguish the nearby house fire.

Burning residence

