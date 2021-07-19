At least 31 people killed after Mumbai hit with torrential rain

New Delhi (CNN) At least 31 people were killed when torrential rain swept through India's financial capital late on Sunday, triggering landslides that crushed cars and houses while leaving neighborhoods devastated.

Twenty-one people died in the Mumbai suburb of Chembur, in India's western state of Maharashtra, while 10 people were killed in the suburb of Vikhroli, according to Satya Pradhan , India's National Disaster Response Force Director General.

Rescue efforts continued through the night, with workers digging through mud and debris to find survivors.

Mumbai's water supply was also affected after a purification complex flooded, the city's municipal corporation said on Twitter. It added that thunderstorms and " extremely heavy rainfall " would continue in isolated places.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of those killed.

