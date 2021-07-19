CNN —

Everlane’s moved from “Choose What You Pay” sales into fixed-priced deals that we can’t complain about — case in point, the brand’s current Summer Sale, which offers up to 60% off year-round essentials. We’re all for stocking up for winter in the summer and vice versa, but there are also great bargains available on sundresses; summer T-shirts made from the brand’s Air line of breezy, moisture-wicking fabric; and city essentials like laptop-friendly backpacks.

We’ve rounded up some of the best picks from Everlane’s sale for men and women below. Just keep in mind that many (if not most) of the sale items are final sale, so be sure of your size and read customer reviews before buying.

The Tiered Eyelet Dress ($102, originally $128; everlane.com)

Everlane The Tiered Eyelet Dress

This dress’s long, loose cut gives you all the freedom you could want in an everyday summer staple, and the panels of eyelets let the air breeze through on hot days, too.

The Clean Silk Picnic Top ($66, originally $78; everlane.com)

Everlane The Clean Silk Picnic Top

Floaty in front and elegantly draped in the back, this go-everywhere top is perfect for throwing on at the weekend or dressing up for a date night. Despite being 100% silk, you can machine wash it — just use cold water.

The Modern Utility Lace-Up Boot ($74, originally $185; everlane.com)

Everlane The Modern Utility Lace-Up Boot

These hiking boots are great for summers in cities where wearing sandals all day results in gross feet when you get home. At 60% off, it’s too good of a deal to pass up. (Everlane recommends going a half size up, as these have a narrower fit.)

The Shirred Mini Dress ($62, originally $78; everlane.com)

Everlane The Shirred Mini Dress

Dress it up, dress it down — summer’s perfect cotton LBD goes with anything, anywhere, and it’s great for those mornings when you really don’t feel like getting dressed. Plus, it’ll look super cute with last year’s knee-high boots and a leather jacket this fall.

The Modern Snap Backpack ($31, originally $78; everlane.com)

Everlane The Modern Snap Backpack

Matte black and water-resistant, this all-purpose backpack will tote your 15-inch MacBook in addition to a few groceries or change of clothes. Leather detailing adds a little polish so this bag is just as sleek for the office as it is on the street.

The Off-the-Shoulder Bodysuit ($24, originally $40; everlane.com)

Everlane The Off-the-Shoulder Bodysuit

Dresses, jeans, skirts, shorts and work Zoom calls where you’re only needed from the shoulders up? This bodysuit is here for you, and its neckline takes it into evening efforts effortlessly.

The ReNew Air Short ($35, originally $50; everlane.com)

Everlane The ReNew Air Short

Made from recycled polyester and elastane, these shorts are airy on hot summer days — and let you work on your tan with a 7-inch inseam. With four-way stretch and moisture-wicking capabilities built-in, they move with you wherever the day takes you.

The Forever Slip-On Sneaker ($42, originally $60; everlane.com)

Everlane The Forever Slip-On Sneaker

Citrus-colored sneakers give a pop to your jeans-and-T-shirt summer wardrobe, and the comfy slide-on style makes it easy to go from couch to city.

The Athletic 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean | Uniform ($28, originally $72; everlane.com)

Everlane The Athletic 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean | Uniform

Built for dudes with athletic legs and hips, these jeans are backed by a 365-day guarantee, meaning if something weird happens in a year (you wash them and they shrink up significantly, for example), they’ll be replaced. They have eco-friendly cred too: They’re made in a LEED-certified factory in Vietnam and the dyeing methods use less than half the water of regular processes.

The Midweight Slim Chino ($27, originally $68; everlane.com)

Everlane The Midweight Slim Chino

The perfect year-round chinos go just as great cuffed at the ankle with a T-shirt as they do with button-ups and sweaters in the seasons ahead. And at less than $30, these are basically a steal.

The Seersucker Short-Sleeve Shirt ($35, originally $50; everlane.com)

Everlane The Seersucker Short-Sleeve Shirt

From picnics to working-from-the-office days, this seersucker shirt is the perfect top for dressier summer days (or pair it with some relaxed shorts for more casual looks).

