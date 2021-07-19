CNN —

Swimsuits are one of those things where you’re either a person who drops $100 on an adorable suit you’re counting on wearing for the next few years or someone who gladly buys $20 suits that are… OK, we guess? But what about a cheap swimsuit that is high-quality, actually cute and won’t disintegrate when you first wear it?

Amazon, naturally, has a ton of options for inexpensive, hugely popular (we’re talking tens of thousands of reviews, people) swimsuits that shoppers swear by. But given how untrustworthy Amazon reviews can be, we decided to test these swimsuits on our own. Did they all hold up? No. But the ones below definitely did.

Cupshe Women’s One Piece Swimsuit Wrap ($32.99; amazon.com)

Rosanne Salvatore/CNN Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit Wrap

I’ve seen this suit all over my instagram and I know why. At just $32.99, this suit is a steal. It looks similar in design to bathing suits that cost $100+. It fits true to size and was comfortable. The back has as much coverage as the front of the suit, so you can feel secure and comfortable all day. This is a plus for larger chested people! I ordered the Orange/White version, and luckily the white top wasn’t see-through at all even when it got wet. Two of my friends already ordered this suit after spending a day with me wearing it! — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor

Omkagi 2-Piece Bandeau Bikini (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Omkagi 2-Piece Bandeau Bikini

There’s something so simplistic about a bandeau bikini. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option you can get shipped to you quickly, I’d definitely recommend this one. The top feels supportive, a necessity for a strapless bikini, and the bottoms are high-waisted and aren’t super cheeky — although they do sit below the belly button. My one con is that I ordered the navy blue color that is surely more of a deep teal shade in person, but I’d still reach for this on my next pool day. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Cocoship Vintage Sailor Pin Up Swimsuit (starting at $30.99; amazon.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Cocoship Vintage Sailor Pin Up Swimsuit

Swimsuits with skirts can either look matronly or costumey and I’m elated to say that this one is neither. With horizontal stripes across the bust and a black skirt with matching shorts underneath, this is one of those swimsuits that you can feel completely comfortable going to the beach in and then maybe even a sandwich shop or grocery store afterward (well, if you’re already in Florida like I was). The silhouette hugs your curves and covers your hips and is an excellent choice if you’re looking to be more modest for any reason at all. The quality is top-notch too, with the white stripes never becoming see-through when wet. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Kanu Surf Men’s Barracuda Swim Trunks (starting at $11.62; amazon.com)

Kai Burkhardt/CNN Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks

These trunks come in over 40 colors, some less attractive than others. I went over the top with the Fiji Coral design, but besides their bold look, this swimsuit is a solid choice for your next trip to the beach. Featuring two large pockets, a cargo pocket on the right leg and an additional tiny internal pocket (really only big enough for one key), there’s plenty of options to keep your essentials while you go from the car to the water. The fit was perfect around the waist, though the legs are a little long for my taste with an 11-inch inseam. The internal mesh lining also felt a little tighter than I would’ve liked, but it definitely wasn’t a dealbreaker. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Cupshe Women’s High-Waisted Falbala Bikini Set (starting at $28.99; amazon.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Underscored Cupshe Women's High-Waisted Falbala Bikini Set

Finding a bikini that properly fits my larger chest (I’m a 32H) is one of my life’s biggest struggles. Ninety-nine percent of ones I’ve tried are either too small for my chest or large enough that it fits my chest and nothing else. It is an exhausting ordeal, and exactly why I love this Cupshe suit so much. Because of the billowing fabric, the top miraculously covered and fit everything. I got a Medium in both the top and bottom and I never once worried about popping out. (Mind you, that hasn’t happened since I got my first bikini that ever really fit me this year from Cuup, which runs for a whopping $200 for the set.)

This one, which is obviously far cheaper, is exceedingly comfortable and the high-waisted bottoms hit right at my waistline giving it a curve-accentuating and -appreciating feel. I want this bikini top in all the colors available, it’s that good. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Ruuhee Criss Cross High-Waisted 2-Piece Bathing Suit (starting at $18.99; amazon.com)

Stephanie Griffin/CNN Ruuhee Criss Cross High-Waisted 2-Piece Bathing Suit

I was initially super excited to try this suit because it has SO many positive reviews of women claiming it “fits like a glove” and is “the highest quality swimsuit on Amazon” — but since swimsuits aren’t a one-size-fits-all, you never really know, especially when it comes to Amazon. However, I can confirm it’s worth the hype and more! I ordered this suit on a Monday, and it was delivered to my doorstep on a Tuesday morning (gotta love Prime!) It indeed fits true-to-size and the high-waisted bottoms really suck everything in and offer so much coverage. The top comes with padding, adjustable straps AND ties that you can maneuver to make the top a little extra cheeky, if that’s your vibe. And if you haven’t already added this suit to your cart, it comes in 20+ different colorways and patterns too. — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Hilor Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit (starting at $21.99; amazon.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Hilor Women's One-Piece Swimsuit

A one-piece that’s deceptively sexy? Count us in. With multi-band accents across the shoulders and waist, with mesh running between each of the bands, this was one of the most comfortable swimsuits I tried. It also ran a bit big, so be sure to make sure you’re sizing one size down on this one. Overall it made me feel like a Bond girl, which is something I never thought a $20 swimsuit could do. The only problem I ran into was being a little afraid that it was going to leave weird-looking tan/sunburn lines all around our body, but luckily I always wore enough sunscreen so that wasn’t a problem. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Ekouaer Womens One Piece Swimsuit (starting at $25.99; amazon.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Ekouaer Womens One Piece Swimsuit

Speaking of Bond girl, this one gives you that bombshell feel too. Its bustline was a little lower than expected on me so I had some cleavage showing, but once I properly adjusted the bands I was much more comfortable. The bottoms were pleasantly not-too-high cut too, so I didn’t feel too va-va-voom for the neighborhood pool. Overall it gave me a lovely shape and was so incredibly comfortable to wear for a few hours, plus the sweet tropical print was a nice touch. The quality stood up after washing as well! — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Pretty Garden One-Piece (starting at $13.99; amazon.com)

Rosanne Salvatore/CNN Pretty Garden One-Piece

This suit is honestly exactly as advertised. It’s definitely a more risqué cut for a swimsuit in that it’s backless, shows side-boob and is high-cut on your legs. It runs true to size and the Large fit me well, was comfortable and even had enough coverage for larger boobs. The suit held up in the wash. If you’re looking for a modern, yet classic one piece suit, this is the one for you. — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor

Pink Queen Bikini Set (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Pink Queen Bikini Set

I’d definitely say this suit was exactly what I expected, especially for only $25. I love the army green color, and the suit feels pretty secure which is huge. The bottoms are pretty high-waisted so it gives a great amount of coverage if you’re looking for a bikini that doesn’t show too much. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Amazon Essentials Men’s Quick-Dry 9” Swim Trunk ($19.80; amazon.com)

Kai Burkhardt/CNN Amazon Essentials Men's Quick-Dry 9" Swim Trunk

A little bit shorter than the Kanu trunks, these 9-inch shorts from Amazon Essentials were also super stylish and fit great. This pair also comes with two side pockets, a tiny key pocket and a back pocket. The texture of the suit itself feels a bit more matte than the traditional swimsuit material, making them seem a bit more like board shorts. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Smismivo Swimwear Black Halter One-Piece (starting at $30.99; amazon.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Smismivo Swimwear Black Halter One-Piece

I feel super snatched in this one-piece that sucks you in, accentuates your curves and feels really secure. I found that the halter neck paired with the square neckline is incredibly flattering, and gives this suit a feminine touch as compared to other one-piece options on the market. There’s so many colors to choose from too. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Tempt Me Women Vintage Swimsuit Two Piece Retro Halter (starting at $27.99; amazon.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Tempt Me Women Vintage Swimsuit Two Piece Retro Halter

This is one of those suits where, if your body isn’t the same size on both top and bottom, you could run into some issues. Though the bottoms fit perfectly on me, the medium-sized top didn’t fit my chest that well and left me spilling out more than I like. However, if you aren’t particularly busty I’m sure it’d be fine actually, given that the halter is completely adjustable and there are two straps in the back, one of which you tie yourself, which makes it feel extra-secure. It’s actually a shame this one didn’t fit me, since the quality itself seemed great, and it held up perfectly after a few washings and a spin in the pool. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

SouqFone Flounce Tankini Set (starting at $9.79; amazon.com)

Rosanne Salvatore/CNN SouqFone Flounce Tankini Set

I was pretty disappointed with the look of this suit. Amazon has a ton of prints and options you can purchase, but the quality of the print is pretty low and the palms looked pixelated and fake in person. The suit itself fits comfortably, if you’re looking for a tankini option. The straps are adjustable and the bottom has some ruching in the front that helps it fit for a variety of shapes and sizes. — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor

Maamgic Mens Swim Trunks (starting at $15.99; amazon.com)

Kai Burkhardt/CNN Maamgic Mens Swim Trunks

These were definitely my favorite pair of trunks, featuring a stylish 7-inch inseam. They’ve got three pockets (two on the side, one on the back) and have a fine mesh lining, which made them feel much more comfortable than the other two swimsuits I tried. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor