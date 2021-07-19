Australia to deport right-wing British columnist Katie Hopkins after quarantine breach

Australia will deport controversial right-wing British commentator Katie Hopkins after she admitted breaching the country's quarantine rules, Australia's minister for home affairs said on Monday.

Hopkins flew into Sydney to appear on Seven Network's reality television program Big Brother VIP, according to Australian media. But she stoked public outrage when she posted a video on Instagram joking about answering the door naked and maskless to people delivering meals while she was in hotel quarantine.

All arrivals to Australia must complete two weeks in a hotel quarantine, where people must put on a mask before meals are delivered then wait 30 seconds to collect the food to avoid transmission.

Hopkins' video -- which was later removed -- prompted public anger, as thousands of Australians have been unable to return to the country. For months, Australia has limited the number of citizens it allows in, and foreign nationals are not permitted to enter unless given special dispensation.

Amid mounting criticism, Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews ordered a review into the decision to award Hopkins a visa, and on Monday said the government had decided to deport the commentator.

