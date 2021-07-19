Afghanistan withdraws diplomats from Pakistan following alleged kidnapping of ambassador's daughter

Islamabad (CNN) Afghanistan is withdrawing its diplomats from Pakistan following the alleged abduction of the ambassador's daughter in the capital Islamabad, according to the Afghan foreign ministry.

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Najib Alikhil, Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan, was "abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home" on Friday, according to a statement from the ministry.

She was later released and is now receiving medical care in the hospital, the statement said, adding that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Pakistan's foreign ministry had appeared to confirm the incident in a statement on Saturday, saying that Silsila had been "assaulted while riding a rented vehicle" and that it was trying to apprehend suspects.

But in an about-turn on Sunday night, Pakistan's interior minister denied the incident and expressed skepticism toward Silsila's account of what happened.

Read More