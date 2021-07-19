Canada surpasses US vaccination rate as country prepares to reopen its borders

Ottawa (CNN) Canada notched a significant milestone this weekend, fully vaccinating about 50% of its population and surpassing the US vaccination rate for Covid-19.

According to Health Canada, nearly 70% of Canadians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, putting the country very close to the 75% threshold that public health authorities say is needed to approach herd immunity.

"We've seen record levels of vaccination, Canada is leading the world in terms of first doses and we've just passed the Americans in terms of fully vaccinated Canadians," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday during an infrastructure announcement outside of Toronto.

"We're going to continue to move forward in a thoughtful and responsible way but the fact is people need to continue to get vaccinated with their second doses and those who've been hesitant need to get their first doses."

But the milestone wasn't met with a national celebration, as public health officials and politicians continue to urge people to remain cautious.

Canada's punishing third wave of Covid-19 burdened hospitals this spring and exhausted frontline healthcare workers. It is still a vivid memory for many, even though the country has averaged about 400 cases per day for the last week, according to Public Health Agency Canada.

And vaccine scarcity, until recently, left millions of Canadians feeling anxious and exposed.

"Like people said in March, it was like the 'Hunger Games' (for vaccines), hospital systems were crashing, and the supply wasn't there," Andrew Young, founder of grassroots organization Vaccine Hunters Canada, told CNN. "Right now, I can tell you I'm a lot more relaxed."

Young founded the organization in March to help to find vaccines for Canadians as the scramble to get vaccinated was well underway.

Vaccine Hunters Canada said it uses the IT and social media skills of about 100 volunteers to connect Canadians with vaccines.

"I think our real niche was hope, if I could put it that way," Young said. "There wasn't much hope in terms of the constant lockdowns, increase in cases, closed down schools. So to me Vaccine Hunters represented hope and the niche that it filled is that it connected all the provinces with its rollout strategies so we had a consolidated platform for Canadians nationwide."<