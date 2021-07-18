Biden unfriends Facebook, betrays Covid frustration

But the pundits and conservative politicians who are attacking the government over its efforts to convince people to save their own lives are not just harming the voters who listen to them. They are prolonging the crisis in the United States and affecting everyone else's freedom to return to life as normal, especially if high infection levels breed vaccine-evading variants.

So, while public health practice would suggest that adding a partisan note to the vaccine question could be counterproductive, it would not be at all surprising if, at some point, Biden's patience snaps again.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Fans run for cover after what was believed to be shots were heard during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Dreamers face another nightmare

Hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children are in limbo again after a federal judge in Texas ruled that a program shielding them from deportation is illegal and blocked new applications.

The plight of this group — which all but the most extreme immigration hawks agree should be allowed to stay in the US — underscores how the politics of immigration has thwarted sensible policy making for years. Former President Barack Obama took the constitutionally controversial step of establishing a program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, that allowed members of the group — known as Dreamers — to stay and work in the United States.

Trump, who made demagoguing immigration a centerpiece of his political appeal, tried and failed to get the Supreme Court to declare the program illegal. But Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia had launched a new challenge, in another example of the way conservative states are seeking to check liberal policy moves made at the federal level. US District Judge Andrew Hanen, who was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, ruled that Congress had not granted the Department of Homeland Security the authority to create DACA and that it prevented immigration officials from enforcing removal provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Biden said he was disappointed in the ruling and pledged his government would appeal. Even Hanen wrote that given the fact that DACA recipients, their employers and their loved ones had come to rely on the program, it would not be "equitable" to terminate it immediately.

But the ruling was yet another reminder that Dreamers are vulnerable to every shifting wind. There is some talk that Democrats may try to embed legislative protections for those affected in upcoming budget bills, but it's unclear whether such a move would infringe the rules of congressional procedure. Current political tensions over immigration, with Republicans hammering Biden over migrant flows at the southern border, probably augur against any bipartisan action for Dreamers.

It means months more of anxiety for people -- many of whom are now adults, brought to the US when they were children — who have effectively known no other home than the United States.