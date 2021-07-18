80 large fires have consumed more than 1 million acres across western parts of the US

(CNN) There are currently 80 large wildfires raging in 13 states across the US, burning more than 1 million acres, mostly in western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

Montana has reported the most large wildfires with 18, and Idaho is close behind with 17, the NIFC said. In addition to wildfires, parts of Idaho and Montana are also seeing a heatwave that has brought above-average temperatures, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

"These hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes," NWS Great Falls tweeted

High temperatures are expected to reach 103 degrees in Montana and 102 degrees in parts of Idaho. The NWS has issued an excessive heat warning for eastern Montana and a heat advisory for the state's central region.

