Opera singers are teaching long-term Covid-19 patients to breathe again

(CNN) Covid-19 shoved Jeff Sweat into a medical coma for three weeks last winter, face down on a ventilator, on death's trap door.

"I took care of him when he was literally near death," said Dr. Nida Qadir, a pulmonologist and co-director of the Intensive Care Unit at UCLA Medical Center. "He has no memory of meeting me."

But now the pair are well acquainted -- the heart specialist and the 49-year-old married father with three teenagers -- as he sings his way to recovery in a unique therapy program at UCLA.

Sweat and several other patients with serious medical complications caused by the virus attend weekly opera classes via video conference, conducted by members of the Los Angeles Opera and music educator Rondi Charleston.

"When you are intubated, you forget how to drink and breathe," Sweat said. "It was like breathing was a second language. Singing helps me connect. Breathing to a purpose. It gave me reason to learn how to breathe again."

