(CNN) One autumn evening, Nelson Mandela answered a knock at his front door and found himself facing his most dangerous enemy.

"Ah, hello, General," Mandela said, greeting Viljoen with a big smile. "How very good to see you. I have heard so much about you. Thank you very much for accepting my invitation."

How did Mandela change the mind of a man once described as the "ultimate racist?" The answer to that question holds some critical lessons for the treacherous political environment in the US today.

As the world commemorates the 103rd birthday of Mandela this Sunday, this is the perfect time to explore how Mandela helped steer South Africa through some of the same racial and political divisions that engulf the US today.

"He took a political divide and racial divisions that go way beyond what you're living in the US right now, and he managed to build a bridge," says John Carlin, author of three books on Mandela, and a journalist who befriended Mandela .

"For those people in America who would like to explore how to build bridges across chasms that get ever wider in America, he's worthy of study," says Carlin, author of "Knowing Mandela ," and " Invictus, " which was made into a Hollywood movie.

The standard explanation for Mandela's success is he forgave his former captors, flashed his luminous smile, and won them over with decency. The truth is more complicated, and so was Mandela.

We can learn a lot about how Mandela operated by looking at three crucial decisions he made when facing some of the same issues that divide America today.

He turned empathy into a political weapon

If you think the mood in the US is ugly today, consider the country Mandela was trying to lead in the early 1990s.

A country built on White supremacy was trying to become a multiracial democracy, and many observers didn't think they would make it.

Police drag a young black student to a police van after rioting broke out on Wednesday, August 12, 1976 in a African township near Cape Town, South Africa. Images of White police brutalizing Blacks were common during the apartheid era.

"White South Africans were the most privileged people in the world in the 1990s," Carlin says. "Even if you were a working-class White guy in a factory, you possibly had two [Black] live-in maids and a swimming pool."

Mandela had to sell democracy to a people that had richly benefitted from its absence. That sale became harder on April 10, 1993, when a White supremacist assassinated Chris Hani, a beloved Black South African leader. Hani, widely seen as Mandela's heir apparent, was a surrogate son to Mandela.

But that's when Mandela made a crucial decision that stopped South Africa from tumbling over what he called "the brink of disaster."

Mandela went on national radio and television to appeal for calm. He didn't just focus on the White supremacist that murdered Hani, he highlighted a White hero, a White woman who witnessed the murder, and helped authorities identify the killer by writing down the license plate of the killer's getaway car.

"A White woman, of Afrikaner origin, risked her life so that we may know and bring to justice this assassin," Mandela said.

Afrikaners had caused Mandela a lifetime of anguish. Their regime had sentenced him to life in prison in 1964. They took him away from his family and his wife. They tortured and assassinated his closest friends.

And yet, in that moment, he chose the highlight the decency of an Afrikaner woman he had never met.