Where to score some deals on National Ice Cream Day and what you should know about the holiday

(CNN) It's hot out there, and all we're thinking about is ways to cool down -- or just finding any excuse to eat more ice cream.

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday and we've got the scoop for you.

Whether you're in the mood for a deal or just screaming for some ice cream, here's everything you should know about the holiday and where to chill out with a (discounted) summer treat.

Where did ice cream come from?

Our love for ice cream goes way, way back. Thousands of years ago, people around the world figured out that cold + sweet = a delicious combo.