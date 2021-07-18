After over a year of empty dance floors, nightclubs across England will swing heir doors open Monday. The government is scrapping almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions even as experts urge caution due to the rising Delta variant. There'll be no requirements for a negative test, vaccination or masks.

The Britney Spears conservatorship saga is far from over. On Monday, a judge will address a request for security by Spears' temporary conservator who oversees her medical care. In a major win last week, the judge allowed Spears to retain a former federal prosecutor as her new attorney.

The billionaires' race to space continues -- and Jeff Bezos is up next. Amazon's founder will be accompanied by three others when he flies to the edge of space Tuesday. A mystery person paid $28 million for the 11-minute joyride, but bailed due to "scheduling conflicts."



