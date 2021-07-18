Dozens of Black cultural sites will be preserved for years to come, thanks to a $3 million grant

(CNN) The stories and legacies of Black Americans can be found throughout the US, each site and landmark helping illustrate a more complete picture of the nation we live in.

History lives on in the communities where formerly enslaved people settled after the end of the Civil War, and the safe havens where Black Americans sought refuge from the dangers of Jim Crow. Legacies endure in the colleges and universities that birthed generations of Black scholars and leaders, and in the homes of prominent musicians and poets.

Dozens of these places will now be preserved for years to come, thanks to a total of $3 million in grants from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, an initiative of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was launched in 2017 after White supremacists descended on Charlottesville, Virginia, with the purported goal of saving a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. It was established "for the purpose of reconstructing a true national identity that reflects America's diversity," said the action fund's executive director Brent Leggs.

"What it means to preserve a landmark in this instance is really about telling overlooked stories embodied in those places -- ones of African American resilience, activism and achievement -- that are fundamental to the nation itself," he said.