(CNN) Sunday's processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running.

In truth, Pogacar's domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.

Roglic crashed heavily on stage three, withdrawing from the race a few days later. Despite dislocating his shoulder on stage three, Thomas rode on but dropped down the rankings.

In the mountains, Pogacar was put under pressure by Jonas Vingegaard when the peloton climbed Mont Ventoux twice, but the Slovenian recovered to ensure he didn't sufferany time loss. The Slovenian then won two summit finishes in the Pyrenees.

The UAE Team Emirates rider won by five minutes and 20 seconds over second-place Vingegaard of Denmark.

It was a measure of Pogacar's dominance that he also clinching the polka dot and white jerseys as King of the Mountains and best young rider respectively.

Read More