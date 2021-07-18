(CNN)Sunday's processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running.
In truth, Pogacar's domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.
Roglic crashed heavily on stage three, withdrawing from the race a few days later. Despite dislocating his shoulder on stage three, Thomas rode on but dropped down the rankings.
In the mountains, Pogacar was put under pressure by Jonas Vingegaard when the peloton climbed Mont Ventoux twice, but the Slovenian recovered to ensure he didn't sufferany time loss. The Slovenian then won two summit finishes in the Pyrenees.
The UAE Team Emirates rider won by five minutes and 20 seconds over second-place Vingegaard of Denmark.
It was a measure of Pogacar's dominance that he also clinching the polka dot and white jerseys as King of the Mountains and best young rider respectively.
Last year, Pogacar became the youngest winner of the famous three-week race since 1904 and the first Slovenian to wear the yellow jersey, cycling's most coveted prize.
Pogacar era
Pogacar announced himself to the world with his shock victory in last year's Tour de France.
In the year since, he has become a bona fide sporting superstar and his second consecutive Tour victory caps what has been one of the most meteoric rises, of any athlete, in recent memory.
Still just 22 years of age, Pogacar looks set to be a dominant force in cycling's Grand Tours for many years to come, but the Slovenian has scoffed at the idea that this was the start of a 'Pogacar era.'
"I don't consider this the 'Pogacar era,'" the Slovenian cyclist told reporters after clinching another commanding victory on stage 18. "That's just stupid in my opinion, but for sure a new era is coming.
"We see so many youngsters stepping up to the highest level and we will see a lot of battles between everybody, so many young names. The next few years will be really tough."
However, former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, while admitting that Pogacar is "a talented guy", told ITV4 that "nobody is unbeatable."