Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth.

The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.

Morikawa produced some steady and brilliant golf at Royal St George's in Kent, UK, to hold off the persistent challenges of Spieth, Oosthuizen and Jon Rahm and finish 15-under par on what was an enthralling day of golf at the famous major.

In his first appearance at the British major, Morikawa became the first man to win both the PGA Championship and the Open on his debut at the tournaments.

Just over two years ago, Morikawa was ranked 1,039th in the world having finished tied for 14th at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2019. Now he is a two-time major winner.

Read More