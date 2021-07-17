Living on Earth while your dad walks on the moon

Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin salutes the American flag on the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969. Aldrin was the second man to ever step foot on the lunar surface. The first was Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11's mission commander. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Apollo 11's crew is pictured in May 1969, the month before the launch. From left are Armstrong, Michael Collins and Aldrin. Collins piloted the command module that orbited the moon while Armstrong and Aldrin spent time on the surface.

Apollo 11 was launched into space by a Saturn V rocket on July 16, 1969.

Former US President Lyndon B. Johnson and then-Vice President Spiro Agnew were among those watching the launch at Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

It took the crew 76 hours to travel 240,000 miles from the Earth to the moon.

The Apollo 11 spacecraft consisted of a command module, Columbia, and a lunar module, Eagle. This photo, taken from the Eagle lunar module, shows the Columbia command module pulling away near the lunar surface.

Armstrong works outside the Eagle module shortly after becoming the first man to step foot on the lunar surface. There aren't that many photos of Armstrong on the moon. That's because he was the one taking most of the photos.

Fans attending a Philadelphia Phillies baseball game cheer after it was announced that the Eagle had made a safe lunar landing on July 20, 1969.

Armstrong is pictured aboard the Eagle just after the historic moonwalk. As Armstrong lowered himself to the surface, people watching around the world heard him call it "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Armstrong later said he had intended to say "a man" and thought he had. Numerous studies have been carried out over the years to discover whether he had indeed uttered that one little sound. Either way, his intention was clear.

A view of Earth appears over the lunar horizon as Apollo 11's command module comes into view of the moon.

Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon. He and Armstrong spent a little over two hours collecting rock samples and data near the moon's Sea of Tranquility region. They also left behind a plaque signed by all three crew members and President Richard Nixon. The plaque reads: "Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon, July 1969 A.D. We came in peace for all mankind."

Aldrin's family and friends watch the mission from his home in Texas. Aldrin's wife, Joan, is in the polka-dot shirt. ABC, CBS and NBC spent between $11 million and $12 million to cover the mission from July 20-21.

An astronaut's boot print on the lunar surface.