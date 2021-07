At least 4 people were wounded in a shooting outside Nationals Park that sent players and fans scrambling, police say

(CNN) At least four people were injured in a shooting Saturday night outside Nationals Park in Washington, DC, sending fans and players scrambling during a game, police said.

CNN journalists inside the stadium reported hearing multiple loud bangs. A message on the scoreboard initially told fans to remain inside the baseball park, but it has since been updated to say it is safe for fans to leave the stadium.

"This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time," the DC Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet

CNN reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department and the Washington Nationals for further comment.

The Nationals were playing the San Diego Padres when the shooting began. Play was interrupted in the bottom of the 6th inning and the game is suspended until Sunday afternoon, the Nationals said on Twitter

