6-year-old girl killed and 5 adults injured in a shooting in Washington, DC

(CNN) A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, DC, on Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the southeast part of the district.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said officers in the area heard gunshots and, as they arrived on the scene, a group of people directed them to those who were shot.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, he said.

