Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.

On Friday, 20 Black women organizers met with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss their concerns about the nationwide assault on voting rights and the urgent need for support from the White House. The leaders of several Black civil rights groups met with Biden last week about the same issues.

It all comes as the nation marks the one-year anniversary of the death of John Lewis , an icon who fought tirelessly for equal voting rights throughout his life.

Civil rights leaders say Lewis' life should serve as an example of how to win as activists push Congress to pass federal legislation that would protect voting access and counter the growing list of state-level laws that restrict voters. Lewis marched in the streets and fought in Congress for voting rights, but he never lost his patience or his faith, civil rights leader Andrew Young said.

"He struggled with the same process, the same issues, but he never gave up, he never gave in," Young said. "He never got angry."

Read More