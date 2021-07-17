Record Store Day offers a sign of hope for businesses working on their pandemic rebound

(CNN)

Of all the aspects of normality Americans missed throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, physical touch has been a common theme. The touch associated with browsing at a record store is no exception -- clicking a download button can't match the feeling of walking into a shop with other music fans, flipping through album covers and holding a new disc.

Vinyl may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about the impacts of the pandemic, but for some business owners, it's everything. This Saturday, the second of two Record Store Days being held this year, offers a sign of hope for independent businesses trying to recover from some of the darkest days they have seen.

What is Record Store Day?

Record Store Day is a global event to "celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1,400 independently owned record stores in the US and thousands of similar stores internationally," according to organizers

The first Record Store Day was on April 19, 2008, and has since been a single day devoted to exclusive vinyl releases only available at participating record stores. It often features performances, cookouts and artist meet-and-greets.

