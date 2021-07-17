8 people wounded in downtown Portland, Oregon, shooting

(CNN) Eight people were shot in downtown Portland, Oregon, early Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The shooting victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where at least one of them was being treated for what police described as serious, life threatening wounds.

Officers did not locate a suspect or suspects and no arrests had been made, police said.

Parts of Southwest Third Avenue were closed during the investigation, police said.

The Portland shooting -- which police said occurred just after 2 a.m. -- is the latest in a spate of gun violence that has gripped US cities this summer.

