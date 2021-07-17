Pilot dies in fall from hot air balloon, passengers carried across state line

(CNN) The pilot of a hot air balloon died after becoming entangled under its basket and falling to the ground in Bradford, Vermont, Thursday afternoon, according to state police.

Vermont State Police (VSP) identified the pilot as 72-year-old Brian Boland of Post Mills, Vermont.

The hot air balloon took off late Thursday afternoon with four passengers and Boland on board. "Some time later," it descended and touched the ground, VSP said. The basket tipped over and one of the four passengers fell out, but wasn't injured.

While the basket tipped, Boland "became entangled in gear affixed to the balloon as it re-ascended," police said. Boland became "entrapped underneath the basket, where he eventually fell to the ground from a height."

Hot air balloon pilot Brian Boland in 2010.

Boland landed in a field and was pronounced dead on scene, VSP said.

