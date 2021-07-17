'Hollywood Ripper' serial killer sentenced to death for the murders of 2 women and attempted murder of another

(CNN) The man known as the "Hollywood Ripper" was sentenced to death on Friday in the murders of two women and the attempted murder of another, a court spokesperson told CNN.

Michael Gargiulo, 45, was found guilty of the charges by a California jury in August 2019.

The case, which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and other procedural issues, came under a national microscope because one of his victims was murdered on the night she had plans to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher, who later testified during the trial.

Prosecutors had painted Gargiulo as a killer who charmed women in Los Angeles and surrounding areas, suggesting he was a friendly neighbor and handyman before breaking into their homes and stabbing them to death.

Gargiulo maintains his innocence. CNN has reached out to Gargiulo's attorney Daniel Nardoni for comment.

