A Mercedes once owned by U2's Bono is going up for auction

(CNN) A Mercedes once owned by singer Bono of U2 is going up for auction Sunday.

Bono , whose birth name is Paul Hewson, bought the gray 1980 Mercedes 450 SEL to celebrate the success of U2's first album, "Boy," according to the auction's website

The four-door sedan, currently in the United Kingdom, has a classic look on the outside. But the inside is a different story.

The auctioneer said the four-door luxury car was retrimmed in a cow hide pattern throughout.

The singer spent about $16,000 on the sound system and speakers, auctioneer Car & Classic notes, adding there was so much power that a fire extinguisher was needed to be kept in the car.

The interior was eventually retrimmed in a cow hide pattern throughout. The auctioneer did not say if that was a move by Bono.