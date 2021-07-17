(CNN) A golfer's flexibility and ability to adapt to difficult terrains are some of his most important attributes.

But on Saturday at the Open, Thai golfer Jazz Janewattananond took that to another level.

On the par-three 11th hole at Royal St. George's, the 25-year-old hit his tee shot into the bunker to the left of the green.

His ball ended up too close to the bunker wall for him to stand in and swing to comfortably take his second shot, so he had to improvise.

