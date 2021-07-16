2 former Maine police officers accused of beating porcupines to death will spend time in jail

(CNN) Two former police officers in Maine have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges stemming from an incident in which they beat porcupines to death with their batons while on duty, Sagadahoc County District Attorney Natasha Irving told CNN.

Addison Cox and Michael Rolerson both pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of night hunting and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty, Irving said.

Cox received a 90-day sentence, with all but 10 days suspended for the animal cruelty charge, and seven days for the night hunting charge, which will be served concurrently. Cox will also have to pay a fine, complete community service and receive treatment for PTSD, Irving said.

Rolerson was sentenced to 270 days in jail, with all but 20 days suspended, and seven days for the night hunting charge, which will also be served concurrently. He will also pay a fine, perform community service and undergo treatment for PTSD, according to Irving.

CNN has reached out to Cox and Rolerson's attorneys but has not yet received a response.

