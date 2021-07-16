6 New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, team says

(CNN) Six players on the New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday, in the second instance this year of breakthrough cases occurring among some members of the baseball team.

"We have three positives, and we have three pending that we've had rapid tests on," Cashman said, saying the three positive rapid tests are being confirmed with additional lab work.

The players with confirmed positive tests are pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta, according to the team. The three unnamed players have results pending.

The three named players were all vaccinated, according to the team. Two of the players received Johnson & Johnson vaccines and the other was from either Pfizer or Moderna, Cashman says.

The pitchers are "doing well thus far," Cashman said, while he declined to comment on the unnamed players until final confirmation of their positive tests are received by the team.

Read More