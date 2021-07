California man was arrested with an arsenal of weapons and a racist manifesto, officials say

(CNN) A California man is in custody after police found a cache of weapons, ammunition, and racist writings in his vehicle saying he wanted to wipe out the Black, Hispanic and Jewish populations, officials said Thursday.

Wesley Charles Martines, 32, was stopped by Campbell Police officers on July 9, officials said, after a local business owner alerted police shortly after midnight that someone was prowling in the area, peering into vehicles and a storage shed.

Responding officers found assault-style rifles, a handgun, body armor and ammunition, along with what was believed to be an inactive pipe bomb in Martines' truck, according to a statement from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Police seized a journal that included the racist and anti-Semitic writings, along with a plan to "go to sporting goods store, dress up as an employee and tie everybody up," the statement said.

Read More