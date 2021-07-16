California man was arrested with an arsenal of weapons and a racist manifesto, officials say

(CNN) A California man is in custody after police found a cache of weapons, ammunition, and racist writings in his vehicle saying he wanted to wipe out the Black, Hispanic and Jewish populations, officials said Thursday.

Wesley Charles Martines, 32, was stopped by Campbell Police officers on July 9, officials said, after a local business owner alerted police shortly after midnight that someone was prowling in the area, peering into vehicles and a storage shed.

Police seized a journal that included the racist and anti-Semitic writings, along with a plan to "go to sporting goods store, dress up as an employee and tie everybody up," the statement said.

"We definitely feel a crisis was averted," Campbell Police Capt. Ian White told CNN, saying there may have been a plan to target a local business. "There was a significant threat to the public," he said, noting investigators hope to learn more to understand the motive behind the arsenal.

Wesley Martines was stopped by police on July 9, officials say.

Some of the bullets were personally inscribed with phrases that included "To a widow from the Grim Reaper," "Cop Killer," and "A Good Start," according to the DA's office statement.

Martines' interactions with police at the scene were calm and cooperative, White said.

"He tried to rationalize everything, insisting there was no ill-intent," White said, adding that Martines did not resist in any way.

"Once again, law enforcement saved lives before the blood and tears flowed," said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen in a statement. "All of us have a role in stopping the next mass shooting, suicide, or domestic violence murder. Please call law enforcement if you know that someone is armed and dangerous."

Campbell was arraigned on Tuesday, according to the district attorney's statement. He's charged with possession of assault weapons, multiple silencers, drugs, and the makings of a pipe bomb, it said.

Martines is currently being held on $300,000 bail. CNN has reached out to his attorney for comment.